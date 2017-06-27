Introducing the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2017

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced its selections for the class of 2017. The Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome the following members into elite company this fall: Stephanie Beberniss Tietjen, Eunice Goldgrabe, Jason Jisa, Martin Strohschein and the 2001-02 men’s golf team. They will officially join the Hall of Fame at a ceremony held on Friday, Sept. 22 in conjunction with homecoming week on the Concordia University campus.

Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2017

Stephanie Beberniss Tietjen, ‘04

One of the top pole vaulters in Concordia track and field history, Stephanie Beberniss Tietjen won two national titles and was named the school’s 2003-04 senior female athlete of the year. At the time of graduation, Tietjen owned the school record in the indoor and outdoor pole vault (12’ 6”). Tietjen completed her collegiate career with a total of six All-America awards. During her years at Concordia, the native of Grand Island, Neb., also broke GPAC meet records in the pole vault while earning multiple conference championships. Beberniss led the Bulldogs to back-to-back top 10 national indoor finishes in 2002 and 2003. She was coached by head coach Kregg Einspahr and pole vault coach Gene Brooks.

Eunice Goldgrabe, 1967-2011

A trailblazer for Concordia women’s athletics, Eunice Goldgrabe served the university from 1967 to 2011. A faculty member for 30 years, Goldgrabe earned the Pathfinder Award from the National Association of Girl’s and Women’s Sports, which recognized her as a pioneer in paving the way for female athletes. Goldgrabe eventually became the chair of Concordia’s health and human performance department. Known as Coach G to many of her former athletes, Goladgrabe coached basketball, field hockey, tennis track and field, softball and volleyball. She led the 1984 softball team to a NAIC title and assisted on the 1981 and 1995 volleyball teams that received induction into the Concordia Athletics Hall of Fame.

Jason Jisa, ‘06

Team captain as a senior, Jason Jisa led the 2004-05 Bulldogs, coached by Grant Schmidt, to a runner-up finish at the NAIA Division II national championships. A member of two GPAC tournament championship teams, Jisa completed his three-year Bulldog career with 1,117 points, 477 points, 199 assists, 159 steals and 96 blocks. Jisa collected numerous accolades. He was named NAIA third team All-American in 2005, a national championships all-tournament selection in 2005, a two-time first team All-GPAC honoree, a two-time GPAC defensive player of the year and captain of the 2005 Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team and team MVP.

Martin Strohschein, ‘02

Voted team captain and team MVP all four years as a Bulldog, Martin Strohschein held 18 individual men’s golf records upon his graduation in 2002. He earned all-conference honors all four years. He currently shares the school single-round record with a 68. He formerly owned the program standard for best 18-hole average in a career (79.95). Coached by Carl Everts, Strohschein achieved NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades as a junior and senior.

2001-02 Men’s Golf

An NAIA regional tournament qualifier, the 2001-02 men’s golf team owned 13 school records by the conclusion of its season. Coached by Carl Everts, the Bulldogs set a new school standard for the time, by shooting an 18-hole score of 300. They also turned in a 54-hole school record total of 947. Team members to participate in postseason action were Matt Blackford, Jon Boll, Bryan Emerson, Kyle Klepacki and Martin Strohschein.