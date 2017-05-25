class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238428 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Iowa tight end threatened with gun in hometown of Omaha

BY Associated Press | May 25, 2017
Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of pulling a gun on Iowa tight end Noah Fant.

Fant, a graduate of Omaha South High School, told police he was threatened Tuesday night while he was in a northwest Omaha park near his home. Fant says a man he recognized came up to his car window, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave.

Police say they saw Matthew Trimble run into a garage and that he later admitted to confronting Fant. Trimble has been charged with making terroristic threats. His attorney did not immediately return a message left Thursday.

Fant played in six games last season as a freshman for the Hawkeyes, making nine catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

