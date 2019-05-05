Jackson Sets New School Mark

Kearney, Neb. – Sophomore Montrez Jackson placed first in the high jump and senior Jacob Bartling was runner up in both the shot put and discus to lead the Nebraska-Kearney track and field team at the MIAA Outdoor Championships Saturday in Warrensburg, Mo.

The three-day meet began Friday afternoon with the first few events of the decathlon and heptathlon. Both of those wrapped up Saturday morning and then the rest of the meet began in the afternoon. The meet resumes tomorrow at 11 a.m. and will wrap up around 5 p.m.

Jackson (Trenton, Fla.) broke a 41-year old school record in the high jump when he cleared 7-0.50 in his third and final attempt. Jim Sobieszcyk set the Loper standard by reaching an even 7-0 in 1970 with Tim Mohana tying him eight years later.

Jessie Miller of Central Missouri was the runner up (6-11.50) with the Division II leader, Kevin Schultz of Northwest Missouri State, clearing the same height but coming in third based on judge’s decision. Schultz went 7-2.50 back on April 19; Jackson’s height is an NCAA automatic qualifying leap and ties him for third nationally.

The Loper men tallied an 11th point in this event when Lincoln sophomore Jacob Dowd went 6-7 to finish eighth. UNK’s top-ranked shot put crew scored 13 team points, finishing second, sixth and seventh, respectively. Bartling (Elm Creek) had an effort of 58-8, Grand Island grad transfer Zach Brittain was four spots back (55-2.25) with York senior Andrew Heine having a career-best 55-1 to come in seventh. That throw also moves him into eighth place on the UNK all-time list.

Overall, Kearney has tallied 43 points to be in third place behind UCM (66) and Missouri Southern State (45). NW Missouri is fourth (30) and six others have tallied at least a point.

Bartling scored another eight points when he tied his career-high of 174-4 in the discus. MSSU junior Rajindra Campbell came in first with a big heave of 185-02. Brittain (162-4) and Holdrege sophomore Blake Schroeder (156-7) were just out of the running for team points, coming in ninth and 10th place.

UNK’s other big event, good for nine points, was the 10,000 meter run where Scottsbluff junior Shane Burkey was second (30:54.44) and Kearney sophomore Matt Thurston placed eighth (31:43.63). Burkey moves into seventh place in school history with MSSU sophomore Cody Berry the winner in 30:54.23.

Finally on the men’s side, New Mexico junior Lindsey Larabee was seventh in the pole vault (15-9.25) and Hastings freshman Seth Simonson was first in the 800 prelims (career-best 1:52.42).

The Loper women saw Oklahoma junior Cassidy McIntire run a 12.02, for the third straight time, to qualify for the 100 meter dash finals. The time ranks third best in school history. She ran the previous 12.02’s in the prelims and finals of the Prairie Wolf Invite.

Next, Kearney senior Lacie Lindner qualified for the 800 finals thanks to a career-best 2:14.62 with Colorado senior Micheala Hoffman ninth in the 100 hurdle (14.75) and 10th in the 400 hurdle (1:03.49) prelims. Finally, the Lopers third-ranked shot put crew had four in the top 13 led by McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidt in fourth place (48-6.25). She tallied all five team points on the day; MSSU (69) leads with Pittsburg State second (43) and UCM a close third (31).