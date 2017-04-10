Jacobson leaving Huskers

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Monday that sophomore forward Michael Jacobson has decided to transfer and continue his college career at another institution following the spring semester.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to transfer,” Jacobson said. “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I feel it is necessary at this time. I want to thank the Nebraska fans for their incredible support. I also want to say thank you to Coach Miles and his staff, my teammates and the Athletics Department. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given here at Nebraska.”

“I support Michael in his decision to transfer,” Miles said. “Although I am disappointed, we’ve appreciated his hard work in our program over the last two seasons. Michael and I have had numerous discussions regarding his role and what position he would be playing for us in the future. After a lot of thought, Michael decided to find a new school. I understand and respect his decision.”

Jacobson, a 6-foot-9 forward, started all 31 games, averaging 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 24.0 minutes per game for the Huskers in 2016-17. Jacobson had a pair of double-doubles, including a 12-point, 10-rebound effort against Northwestern, one of three games where he grabbed at least 10 rebounds. Jacobson reached double figures eight times, including five times in Big Ten play. In his two seasons at Nebraska, Jacobson averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 65 games, including 56 starts.

“Although we have lost some depth in the frontcourt, we are excited about the players already in our program who give us great options in Jordy Tshimanga, Isaiah Roby, Jack McVeigh and Isaac Copeland,” Miles said. “We have been pleased with our spring workouts and a renewed commitment by our guys to build a culture that leads to success for Husker Basketball.”