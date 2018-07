LAWRENCE, Kan. – Jeff Long will take over as the Kansas athletic director on Aug. 1.

The longtime Arkansas AD signed a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $1.5 million annually. Private funding will cover $1.3 million, with the remaining $200,000 paid by the university.

Long takes over for Sheahon Zenger, who led the department for seven years. Zenger was fired May 21 for what Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod called “a lack of progress” within the department.