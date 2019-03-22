Jensen and Malcom Pick Up MIAA Awards

The MIAA announced its 2018-19 Wrestling Postseason Awards. Postseason honors include Wrestler of the Year, Most Dominant Wrestler, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.

The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling program picked up two 2019 MIAA Awards as sophomore Matt Malcom has been tabbed the league’s Most Dominant Wrestler and Dalton Jensen repeats as Coach of the Year.

The league’s six head coaches voted on the “special” awards that included Wrestler of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Coaches could not vote for their own wrestlers.

Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) went wire-to-wire at 157 pounds, winning the national title with a 29-5 record. Based on criteria from the NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association), he averaged 3.9 points per match which ranked nationally. The MIAA and Super Region 157 pounds champ finished the year with eight majors, seven tech falls and six falls. The Most Dominant Wrestler Award is determined by the standings from the NWCA.

Jensen, in his third year as head coach, saw his team win another MIAA title, win Super Region VI and qualify six for the NCAA Division II Championships. Four Lopers reached the finals, the first time a D2 schools has done that since UNK did it in 2013. Going 12-4 (5-0 MIAA) in duals, the Lopers finished fifth at the NCAA meet with 71.0 points. It marked the program’s 18th straight top eight finish.

Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood was named the Wrestler of the Year. Jacquez won his first national championship and finished the season 30-0. He was also the 2018-19 MIAA Champion at the 125-lb weight class following an undefeated season in association matches.

Kameron Frame of Newman was selected as the Freshman of the Year. Frame claimed All-American honors in the 149-lb weight class with a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Division II Championships. He was also the MIAA Champion in his weight class and concluded the year with a 20-6 record.

To see the list of 2019 MIAA Wrestling All-Americans, click here.

For the list of previously announced 2018-19 All-MIAA Dual Meet honors, click here.

2018-19 MIAA Wrestling Postseason Awards

Wrestler of the Year – Carlos Jacquez – Lindenwood

Most Dominant Wrestler – Matt Malcom – Nebraska Kearney

Freshman of the Year – Kameron Frame – Newman

Coach of the Year – Dalton Jensen – Nebraska Kearney

*Most Dominant Wrestler Determined By The NWCA Standings