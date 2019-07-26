Jilka Honored As Nebraska Coach Of The Year

Longtime Lexington Boys and Girls Track & Cross Country coach Sam Jilka has been has been named as the USA Track & Field and Cross Country 2018-19 Coach of the Year for the State of Nebraska. This past school year was another very successful year for the Minutemaids and Minutemen. This spring the Lexington Boys won the school’s first title in boys track in 30 years at the NSAA meet in Omaha while the girls also had a strong meet placing in the top ten in Class B. Under Jilka Lexington’s Cross Country teams have also won state titles and been very competitive in the past.