John Higgins Wrestling Invite Results

Team Scores
1 Hastings 187.0
2 Sidney 167.5
3 Lexington 151.0
4 Lincoln Southwest 136.5
5 Beatrice 115.5
5 Holdrege 115.5
7 Bennington 107.5
8 North Platte 96.5
9 Cozad 79.5
10 Scott Community 67.5
11 McCook 63.0
12 Bellevue West 55.0
13 Adams Central 52.0
14 Gothenburg 40.0
15 Holyoke 20.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner York of Beatrice
2nd Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings
3rd Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
4th Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
5th Place – Brody Wojtasek of Lincoln Southwest
6th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Tanner York (Beatrice) 26-4, Jr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 20-12, Jr. (SV-1 9-8)
3rd Place Match
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 21-13, Fr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 16-21, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Brody Wojtasek (Lincoln Southwest) 10-21, Fr. over Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) 4-11, Fr. (For.)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
2nd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
3rd Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
4th Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg
5th Place – Colton Peckham of Sidney
6th Place – Jaxon Morrow of Lincoln Southwest
1st Place Match
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 10-0, So. over Darian Diaz (North Platte) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 24-9, Fr. over Jeremy Larson (Gothenburg) 23-7, Fr. (Fall 1:52)
5th Place Match
Colton Peckham (Sidney) 7-3, Sr. over Jaxon Morrow (Lincoln Southwest) 21-12, So. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blayne Kile of Hastings
2nd Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney
3rd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
4th Place – Carson Richards of McCook
5th Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
6th Place – Robert Greenwood of Bennington
1st Place Match
Blayne Kile (Hastings) 31-3, Sr. over Jacob Peckham (Sidney) 25-5, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Andy Rojas (Lexington) 26-9, Sr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 20-10, So. (Fall 3:47)
5th Place Match
Jace Russman (Cozad) 30-7, Jr. over Robert Greenwood (Bennington) 25-10, So. (Dec 3-1)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney
2nd Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte
3rd Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
5th Place – Broc Hall of Bennington
6th Place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community
1st Place Match
Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 41-3, Sr. over Jayson Scott (North Platte) 23-9, Sr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 31-4, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 30-7, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Broc Hall (Bennington) 15-5, Sr. over Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 21-5, So. (For.)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
2nd Place – Jake Oltman of Lincoln Southwest
3rd Place – Benjamin Garland of Beatrice
4th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
5th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
6th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Trey Arellano (Sidney) 40-1, Jr. over Jake Oltman (Lincoln Southwest) 25-6, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Benjamin Garland (Beatrice) 27-8, Sr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 18-13, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 22-7, Jr. over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 16-15, So. (Dec 7-0)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Laux of Hastings
2nd Place – Devin DeLancey of Bennington
3rd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
4th Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
6th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Connor Laux (Hastings) 32-2, Sr. over Devin DeLancey (Bennington) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Brody Raines (Sidney) 21-5, So. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 23-12, Jr. (SV-1 9-4)
5th Place Match
Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 26-15, Sr. over Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 12-5, Jr. (DFF)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central
2nd Place – KC Higer of Sidney
3rd Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege
4th Place – Luis Chafino of Holyoke
5th Place – Arturo Navarrete of Lexington
6th Place – Joel Smith of Hastings
1st Place Match
Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 32-4, Sr. over KC Higer (Sidney) 36-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 22-4, Sr. over Luis Chafino (Holyoke) 15-4, So. (MD 12-3)
5th Place Match
Arturo Navarrete (Lexington) 17-11, Fr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 20-14, Sr. (RULE)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney
2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
3rd Place – Jackson Spahn of Lincoln Southwest
4th Place – Caleb Ackles of Adams Central
5th Place – Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West
6th Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Derek Robb (Sidney) 42-0, Sr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
Jackson Spahn (Lincoln Southwest) 14-10, Jr. over Caleb Ackles (Adams Central) 20-12, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) 25-14, Fr. over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 17-14, Sr. (Dec 11-10)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarret Jurgens of Scott Community
2nd Place – Logan MacDonald of Bennington
3rd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
4th Place – Ethan Carstens of Lincoln Southwest
5th Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
6th Place – Kale Dawson of Bellevue West
1st Place Match
Jarret Jurgens (Scott Community) 17-1, Sr. over Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 11-2, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 31-3, Sr. over Ethan Carstens (Lincoln Southwest) 17-15, So. (OTHR1)
5th Place Match
Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 20-8, So. over Kale Dawson (Bellevue West) 22-11, Jr. (MD 12-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
2nd Place – Braiden Ruffin of North Platte
3rd Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott Community
4th Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
5th Place – Garrett Savick of Cozad
6th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook
1st Place Match
Damen Pape (Hastings) 33-0, So. over Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Hayes (Scott Community) 22-1, Jr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 29-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19)
5th Place Match
Garrett Savick (Cozad) 23-12, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 5-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege
2nd Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice
3rd Place – Alec Langan of McCook
4th Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad
5th Place – Cale Goodman of Scott Community
6th Place – James Hunt of Bennington
1st Place Match
Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 28-1, Sr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 23-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:16 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Alec Langan (McCook) 23-9, Fr. over Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 4:54)
5th Place Match
Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 13-12, So. over James Hunt (Bennington) 15-16, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ean Rasmussen of Bennington
2nd Place – Jarrett Myers of Lincoln Southwest
3rd Place – Aaron Shumaker of Beatrice
4th Place – Jared Cole of McCook
5th Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
6th Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Ean Rasmussen (Bennington) 27-6, Sr. over Jarrett Myers (Lincoln Southwest) 7-2, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Aaron Shumaker (Beatrice) 11-8, Sr. over Jared Cole (McCook) 12-14, Jr. (UTB 3-2)
5th Place Match
Evan Morara (Hastings) 12-21, So. over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 8-10, So. (RULE)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege
2nd Place – Caden Boesiger of Lincoln Southwest
3rd Place – Jerad Humble of Beatrice
4th Place – Garett Menke of Bennington
5th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
6th Place – Kayden Saurer of Adams Central
1st Place Match
Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 25-2, Sr. over Caden Boesiger (Lincoln Southwest) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 5:29)
3rd Place Match
Jerad Humble (Beatrice) 29-3, Sr. over Garett Menke (Bennington) 24-13, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Cade Stott (Cozad) 17-17, So. over Kayden Saurer (Adams Central) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 3:48)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ty Reynolds of Bellevue West
2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
3rd Place – Markell Jackson of Lincoln Southwest
4th Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
5th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
6th Place – Josh Callejas of Hastings
1st Place Match
Ty Reynolds (Bellevue West) 28-3, Sr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 13-1, Jr. (TB-1 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Markell Jackson (Lincoln Southwest) 22-4, Sr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 25-11, Jr. (Fall 4:53)
5th Place Match
Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 11-18, Jr. over Josh Callejas (Hastings) 17-18, So. (Fall 2:30)