John Higgins Wrestling Invite Results

Team Scores

1 Hastings 187.0

2 Sidney 167.5

3 Lexington 151.0

4 Lincoln Southwest 136.5

5 Beatrice 115.5

5 Holdrege 115.5

7 Bennington 107.5

8 North Platte 96.5

9 Cozad 79.5

10 Scott Community 67.5

11 McCook 63.0

12 Bellevue West 55.0

13 Adams Central 52.0

14 Gothenburg 40.0

15 Holyoke 20.0

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner York of Beatrice

2nd Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings

3rd Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte

4th Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington

5th Place – Brody Wojtasek of Lincoln Southwest

6th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Tanner York (Beatrice) 26-4, Jr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 20-12, Jr. (SV-1 9-8)

3rd Place Match

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 21-13, Fr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 16-21, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Brody Wojtasek (Lincoln Southwest) 10-21, Fr. over Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) 4-11, Fr. (For.)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings

2nd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte

3rd Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice

4th Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg

5th Place – Colton Peckham of Sidney

6th Place – Jaxon Morrow of Lincoln Southwest

1st Place Match

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 10-0, So. over Darian Diaz (North Platte) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 24-9, Fr. over Jeremy Larson (Gothenburg) 23-7, Fr. (Fall 1:52)

5th Place Match

Colton Peckham (Sidney) 7-3, Sr. over Jaxon Morrow (Lincoln Southwest) 21-12, So. (For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blayne Kile of Hastings

2nd Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney

3rd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

4th Place – Carson Richards of McCook

5th Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

6th Place – Robert Greenwood of Bennington

1st Place Match

Blayne Kile (Hastings) 31-3, Sr. over Jacob Peckham (Sidney) 25-5, So. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Andy Rojas (Lexington) 26-9, Sr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 20-10, So. (Fall 3:47)

5th Place Match

Jace Russman (Cozad) 30-7, Jr. over Robert Greenwood (Bennington) 25-10, So. (Dec 3-1)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney

2nd Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte

3rd Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings

4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

5th Place – Broc Hall of Bennington

6th Place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community

1st Place Match

Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 41-3, Sr. over Jayson Scott (North Platte) 23-9, Sr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 31-4, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 30-7, So. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Broc Hall (Bennington) 15-5, Sr. over Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 21-5, So. (For.)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney

2nd Place – Jake Oltman of Lincoln Southwest

3rd Place – Benjamin Garland of Beatrice

4th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings

5th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

6th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Trey Arellano (Sidney) 40-1, Jr. over Jake Oltman (Lincoln Southwest) 25-6, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Benjamin Garland (Beatrice) 27-8, Sr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 18-13, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 22-7, Jr. over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 16-15, So. (Dec 7-0)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Laux of Hastings

2nd Place – Devin DeLancey of Bennington

3rd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney

4th Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington

5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad

6th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Connor Laux (Hastings) 32-2, Sr. over Devin DeLancey (Bennington) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Brody Raines (Sidney) 21-5, So. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 23-12, Jr. (SV-1 9-4)

5th Place Match

Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 26-15, Sr. over Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 12-5, Jr. (DFF)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central

2nd Place – KC Higer of Sidney

3rd Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege

4th Place – Luis Chafino of Holyoke

5th Place – Arturo Navarrete of Lexington

6th Place – Joel Smith of Hastings

1st Place Match

Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 32-4, Sr. over KC Higer (Sidney) 36-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 22-4, Sr. over Luis Chafino (Holyoke) 15-4, So. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

Arturo Navarrete (Lexington) 17-11, Fr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 20-14, Sr. (RULE)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney

2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

3rd Place – Jackson Spahn of Lincoln Southwest

4th Place – Caleb Ackles of Adams Central

5th Place – Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West

6th Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Derek Robb (Sidney) 42-0, Sr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 5:03)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Spahn (Lincoln Southwest) 14-10, Jr. over Caleb Ackles (Adams Central) 20-12, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) 25-14, Fr. over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 17-14, Sr. (Dec 11-10)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarret Jurgens of Scott Community

2nd Place – Logan MacDonald of Bennington

3rd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

4th Place – Ethan Carstens of Lincoln Southwest

5th Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad

6th Place – Kale Dawson of Bellevue West

1st Place Match

Jarret Jurgens (Scott Community) 17-1, Sr. over Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 11-2, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 31-3, Sr. over Ethan Carstens (Lincoln Southwest) 17-15, So. (OTHR1)

5th Place Match

Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 20-8, So. over Kale Dawson (Bellevue West) 22-11, Jr. (MD 12-3)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings

2nd Place – Braiden Ruffin of North Platte

3rd Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott Community

4th Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

5th Place – Garrett Savick of Cozad

6th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook

1st Place Match

Damen Pape (Hastings) 33-0, So. over Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Hayes (Scott Community) 22-1, Jr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 29-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

5th Place Match

Garrett Savick (Cozad) 23-12, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 5-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege

2nd Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice

3rd Place – Alec Langan of McCook

4th Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad

5th Place – Cale Goodman of Scott Community

6th Place – James Hunt of Bennington

1st Place Match

Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 28-1, Sr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 23-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:16 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Alec Langan (McCook) 23-9, Fr. over Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 20-18, Sr. (Fall 4:54)

5th Place Match

Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 13-12, So. over James Hunt (Bennington) 15-16, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ean Rasmussen of Bennington

2nd Place – Jarrett Myers of Lincoln Southwest

3rd Place – Aaron Shumaker of Beatrice

4th Place – Jared Cole of McCook

5th Place – Evan Morara of Hastings

6th Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Ean Rasmussen (Bennington) 27-6, Sr. over Jarrett Myers (Lincoln Southwest) 7-2, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Aaron Shumaker (Beatrice) 11-8, Sr. over Jared Cole (McCook) 12-14, Jr. (UTB 3-2)

5th Place Match

Evan Morara (Hastings) 12-21, So. over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 8-10, So. (RULE)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege

2nd Place – Caden Boesiger of Lincoln Southwest

3rd Place – Jerad Humble of Beatrice

4th Place – Garett Menke of Bennington

5th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad

6th Place – Kayden Saurer of Adams Central

1st Place Match

Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 25-2, Sr. over Caden Boesiger (Lincoln Southwest) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 5:29)

3rd Place Match

Jerad Humble (Beatrice) 29-3, Sr. over Garett Menke (Bennington) 24-13, So. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Cade Stott (Cozad) 17-17, So. over Kayden Saurer (Adams Central) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 3:48)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ty Reynolds of Bellevue West

2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

3rd Place – Markell Jackson of Lincoln Southwest

4th Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad

5th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook

6th Place – Josh Callejas of Hastings

1st Place Match

Ty Reynolds (Bellevue West) 28-3, Sr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 13-1, Jr. (TB-1 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Markell Jackson (Lincoln Southwest) 22-4, Sr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 25-11, Jr. (Fall 4:53)

5th Place Match

Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 11-18, Jr. over Josh Callejas (Hastings) 17-18, So. (Fall 2:30)