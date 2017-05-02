Jones New Head Basketball Coach At Lexington

Former Lexington star Zach Jones is the new head coach of the Lexington boys basketball program. Jones replaces Jonah Bradley who left after one season to become the head coach at Lincoln Southeast. This is the first head coaching job for Jones who has been as assistant coach at Lexington for both the girls and boys programs over the past five years. As a player Jones was a three year starter for the Minutemen, helping Lexington to its last state tournament appearance in 2002. He still holds the school record for assists in a career with 276. After High School Jones earned his Bachelor’s in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University and his Masters of Business Administration from The University of Tulsa. After working several years as a CPA in Lexington, Jones became a business teacher at Lexington High School.