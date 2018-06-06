K-State Announces Home Opener Kickoff Time

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s 2018 season opener against South Dakota on Saturday, September 1, will kick off at 6:10 p.m., and be televised by ESPN3, K-State Athletics officials announced Wednesday. The 10th-Annual K-State Family Reunion game will be the seventh time in the last eight years that the Wildcats’ home opener will be a night kickoff. The Wildcats and Coyotes are meeting for the fifth time in series history with K-State holding a 4-0 advantage. Kansas State earned a 34-0 shutout in the 2015 season opener, while the Wildcats also won home meetings over USD in 1980, 1981 and 1982. Following the matchup against South Dakota, K-State will host Mississippi State on September 8, in an 11 a.m., game that will be shown on ESPN. The Wildcats then host UTSA at 3 p.m., on September 15 in a game televised by FSN prior to a road contest at West Virginia on September 22, to open Big 12 play.

K-State’s Kick Times/TV Selections for First Three Games

Date Opponent Time TV

Sept. 1 South Dakota 6:10 p.m. ESPN3

Sept. 8 Mississippi State 11 a.m. ESPN

Sept. 15 UTSA 3 p.m. FSN