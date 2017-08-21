K-State Ranked 20th In Preseason Poll

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254796 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY K-State Sports | August 21, 2017
Photo courtesy of K-State Facebook

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second time in the last four years, Kansas State was ranked in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 as the Wildcats are 20th in the preseason survey released Monday. K-State, which was also ranked 20th in the 2014 Preseason AP Top 25, was placed 19th in the 2017 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll released on August 3.

Other Big 12 programs joining the Wildcats in the 2017 Preseason AP Top 25 were Oklahoma (7th), Oklahoma State (10th), West Virginia (22nd) and Texas (23rd). K-State returns 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad that earned a 9-4 record and capped its season with a 33-28 victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. The Wildcats, who were predicted to finish third in the Big 12 by the league’s media, placed four players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team in fullback Winston Dimel, offensive lineman Dalton Risner, defensive back D.J. Reed, and defensive end Reggie Walker.

