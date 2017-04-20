Kadavy Awarded Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award

YORK, Neb. – University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior softball player and York native, Taylor Kadavy, was recently awarded the 2017 Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award at UNL’s annual Night at the Lied Center.

This year’s award recipients “have mentored, encouraged and inspired young and old alike for well over 300 individual and team service projects during the year, and have challenged teammates to serve more, enhanced accountability, and reinforced valuable life lessons that are built upon perseverance, resiliency, character development and responsible choices.”

Other UNL student-athletes in the award class include: football players Zack Darlington and Tanner Farmer, as well as, volleyball standout Briana Holman.