Kadie Rolfzen, Wong-Orantes named to Pan American Cup roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The U.S. Women’s National Team has named its 14-player roster which will represent Team USA at the 11-team Pan American Cup held July 6-14 in Trujillo and Chiclayo, Peru. Former Husker outside hitter Kadie Rolfzen and libero Justine Wong-Orantes have been named to the team.

The U.S. is grouped in Pool B with Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Americans open defense of their 2017 and 2018 Pan Am Cup titles on July 6 against Colombia at 3 p.m. CT, followed by Trinidad & Tobago on July 7 at 3 p.m. and Mexico on July 8 at 5 p.m. Team USA concludes pool play on July 10 against Puerto Rico at 5 p.m.

Pool A consists of Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Peru.

The playoffs begin on July 12 with quarterfinal matches having pool cross-over matches between second- and third-place teams. Semifinals are scheduled for July 13 and the tournament concludes on July 14 with the medal-round matches.

U.S. Pan American Cup Women’s Volleyball Team Roster

# – Name (Position, Height, Hometown, College)

1 – Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Oklahoma, Penn State University)

2 – Kathryn Plummer (OH, 6-6, Aliso Viejo, California, Stanford University)

4 – Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, California, University of Nebraska)

5 – Rachael Adams (M, 6-2, Cincinnati, Ohio, University of Texas)

9 – Madi Kingdon Rishel (OH, 6-1, Phoenix, Arizona, University of Arizona)

10 – Gabby Curry (L, 5-8, Buford, Georgia, University of Kentucky)

11 – Madison Lilley (S, 5-11, Overland Park, Kansas, University of Kentucky)

15 – Roni Jones-Perry (OH, 6-0, West Jordan, Utah, BYU)

16 – Danielle Cuttino (OPP, 6-4, Indianapolis, Indiana, Purdue University)

19 – Hannah Tapp (M, 6-3, Stewartville, Minnesota, University of Minnesota)

20 – Brionne Butler (M, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, University of Texas)

22 – Kadie Rolfzen (OH, 6-3, Papillion, Nebraska, University of Nebraska)

24 – Jenna Rosenthal (M, 6-6, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Marquette University)

25 – Karsta Lowe (OPP, 6-4, Rancho Santa Fe, California, UCLA)

Head Coach: Rob Browning

Assistant Coaches: Laurie Corbelli, Tayyiba Haneef-Park

Technical Coordinator: Justin Chang

Team Manager: John Xie