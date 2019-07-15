Kearney All Star Game Results

The Kearney Area all star basketball games were held last night at UNK, in the boys game Lexington’s Ajack Waikur scored a game high 26 points for the Red team but it was the Black team winning 93-87. In the Girls match up, the Red beat the Black 67-59. Megan Fisher of Pleasanton scored 14 points to help the Red squad to the win. Kaleigh Kummer of North Platte St. Pats had a game high 16 points to lead the Black squad.