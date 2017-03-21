Kearney Catholic High School Will Join Centennial Conference

KEARNEY – Kearney Catholic will have a new home after next year. The Stars will join the Centennial Conference starting with the 2018-19 season.

KCHS has been without a conference home since being removed from the Lou Platte Conference in 2016.

The Centennial Conference is made up of all private schools and athletically is one of the toughest in the state. Members schools in the Centennial include Archbishop Bergan High School (Fremont), Scotus Central Catholic (Columbus), Hastings St. Cecilia, Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Concordia (Omaha), and Boys Town