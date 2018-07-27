class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325736 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Kearney Catholic Names New Coach | KRVN Radio

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 27, 2018
Amanda Wilkening has been named as Kearney Catholic Girls’ golf coach. Wilkening is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and played golf for the Coyotes. “We are excited to have Coach Wilkening join the program. I believe Amanda’s college experience will serve the Stars well. She has an outstanding plan for the team and her knowledge and enthusiasm will be great assets in the development of our student-athletes.”

