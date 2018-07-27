Amanda Wilkening has been named as Kearney Catholic Girls’ golf coach. Wilkening is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and played golf for the Coyotes. “We are excited to have Coach Wilkening join the program. I believe Amanda’s college experience will serve the Stars well. She has an outstanding plan for the team and her knowledge and enthusiasm will be great assets in the development of our student-athletes.”
Kearney Catholic Names New Coach
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments