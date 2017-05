A goal by Sophomore forward, Royce Austen, in the 68th minute was all the Kearney High boys soccer team needed to defeat the Omaha Central Eagles last night at the new Kearney High School 1-0 in the A-4 District Championship game. This is the third straight year Kearney has advanced to state and the 11th time in the last 13 years they have made it to Omaha.