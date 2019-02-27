Kearney Falls In District Final

In front of a packed house, Husker commit Donovan Williams hit a three pointer with under 5 seconds to play to lift Lincoln North Star to a 55-54 win over Kearney in the A-4 District title game. Despite the loss, the Bearcats (20-5) also qualified for the state tournament by claiming the wildcard in Class A. It will be the Bearcats’ third consecutive appearance at state. Williams took the game over in the second half scoring 18 of his game high 30 points. Shiloh Robinson posted 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Kearney.