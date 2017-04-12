Kearney Gets Go Ahead To Join League

The Heartland Athletic Conference is excited to announce three schools have applied for and accepted invitations to join. Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, and Norfolk will join the HAC as full-time members of the conference beginning in the 2018- 2019 school year. The conference’s current members include Fremont, Grand Island, and all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.

Existing conference members have worked out broad details, but HAC president Kevin Simmerman said all current and future conference members will work out specifics like tournament brackets, rotation of event host sites and more. The last time the conference expanded came more than a decade ago when two new LPS high schools – North Star (2003) and Southwest (2002) – were opened.