Kearney Hawks Cancel Rest Of Year

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 31, 2017
The Semi-Pro Kearney Hawks football team has cancelled the rest of it’s season. The Hawks made this announcement
this week on it’s facebook page. ” Unfortunately we will not be having a game this Saturday June 3rd. The IFA folded and has left us in a very hard position. We will be moving to a better league. An official announcement on that new league will be made later this summer. We will be rebuilding for the 2018 season.” The Hawks were to have played their home games this season at the Viero Events Center for the first time in the history of the franchise this season.

