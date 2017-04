Kearney, Neb. – The Kearney Hawks of the IFA will play their home opener at the Viaero Center on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Omaha Outlaws. Tickets start at $10 and kids prices are $5. The Hawks are 1-1 this season and defeated the Green County Outlaws, 60-0, in their first game. Kearney continues its five-game home schedule at the Viaero Center on Saturday, April 22 against the State Line Sting. The Hawks play two home games in May and one in June.