Kearney High Names New Girls Soccer Coach

Lerrin Rowe has been hired to be the Head Girls’ Soccer Coach for Kearney High School. Rowe, a Kearney High School Graduate, is in her 4th year of teaching Physical Education at Kearney High School. Additionally, she has been an Assistant Girls Soccer Coach for the past 7 seasons. Rowe takes over for Tami Anderson, who is retiring from coaching.

Rowe said, “I am extremely excited to continue my coaching career at Kearney High School with a group of girls that are truly the best to coach. Tami has been a great mentor and leader for me the past seven seasons, and she will be missed. I am so thankful for the work and time she has put in with this program, and I am ready to do the same.” Mitchell Stine, Kearney High School Assistant Principal for Activities commented, “Coach Anderson’s commitment to Kearney High School Athletics for nearly a quarter-century will no doubt be missed, she is a coach that always strived for excellence both on and off the field. Rowe is a talented, high-character individual and I look forward to working with her to continue to develop the Girls Soccer Program. Her multi-sport perspective, along with her understanding and passion for the game will be contagious for our student-athletes.” T

Tami Anderson began the Girls Soccer Program and was Head Coach for 23 years. She compiled a 225-143 record with 8 Conference Championships and 9 NSAA State Tournament appearances. Anderson said, “I have always considered it an honor and a privilege to coach at my alma mater and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved. I know that Coach Rowe’s experiences as both a player and a coach will allow this program to get to the next level and I wish her the best as she starts a new era for the Soccer program.