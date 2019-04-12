Kearney High Receives New Scoreboard

A new all-digital scoreboard with an impressive video screen is on the way to the Kearney High School gymnasium, where the Bearcats compete in volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and where the school hosts a variety of community and NSAA events. The new scoreboards are connected to a digital app that will track team scores, stats, rosters, and schedules, expanding the digital experience to individuals. The digital scoreboards will allow multiple advertisers to have high-impact exposure during games and events at KHS. “These boards are going to allow our business partners to showcase their products at an all-time new level, where they have the option to change their advertising message from season to season,” stated Activities Director, Ryan Hogue. “The scoreboard advertising will create annual resources that will pay for the boards and support Kearney High School, Horizon, and Sunrise Athletic Departments.”

According to Hogue, the scoreboards will serve as a platform for physical education teachers to show instructional videos, or for the school to show presentations during assemblies, pep rallies, or a movie night. “The opportunities and ideas are endless,” said Hogue. “These new boards are going to enhance the game atmosphere while also allowing us to showcase all of our student success stories.” Dr. Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent is excited about the opportunity to add the new technology to the Kearney High School gymnasium. He stated that the new all-digital scoreboards will offer Kearney High School students an educational opportunity to learn about digital technology and create video graphics. Edwards stated, “These are marketable, technology skills that students can apply directly out of high school.” The scoreboards will be installed this summer and be ready for the fall semester. In time, the digital advertising will pay for the scoreboards.