KEARNEY HIGH SCHOOL OPENS DOORS FOR HUSKER VOLLEYBALL SPRING PRACTICE

The Kearney High School has announced an opportunity for fans to come and watch the Husker volleyball team practice this Friday evening, prior to their Spring game in Kearney on Saturday. For those unable to obtain tickets, which sold out in a matter of minutes in early March, this is another chance to watch the Huskers this Spring.

The practice is 6:00 to 7:30 on Friday evening, at the new Kearney High School, with team members signing autographs immediately following the practice.

For more information, contact KHS head volleyball coach, Jessica Day, at jesday@kearneycats.com