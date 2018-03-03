Kearney High names Schoen boys track coach

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney High School has named Parker Schoen the new Head Boys Track Coach for the 2018-19 academic year. He will also teach Mathematics at Kearney High School. Schoen, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, currently teaches at Scott Middle School in Lincoln. He also serves as an assistant coach for Cross Country and Track & Field at Lincoln Southwest High School. Parker ran collegiate Cross Country and Track for the University of Nebraska – Lincoln before finishing his career at Nebraska

Wesleyan University.

Parker Schoen stated, “I am extremely humbled to be given the opportunity to be the next Head Boys Track Coach at Kearney High School. I have great respect for the program and understand how

special Track & Field is to Kearney High School and the community of Kearney. I look forward to meeting and beginning to work with current student-athletes, coaches and alumni. I can’t wait to get

started and I am honored to now call Kearney home.”

Mitchell Stine, Kearney High School Assistant Principal for Activities commented, “Parker is a talented individual and will be a great addition to our coaching staff. His multi-sport perspective, along

with his in-depth understanding and passion for Track & Field, will be of great benefit to our programs. I am excited for the future of the Track & Field program under Coach Schoen’s leadership.”

Schoen takes over for Interim Head Coach Broc Howard, who is filling in for Roger Mathiesen for the 2018 Spring season. Mathiesen announced his resignation in late January.