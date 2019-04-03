Kearney & Lexington Soccer Teams Combine For Good Cause

Kearney improved to 7-0 on the season with a hard fought 2-1 win over Lexington on Tuesday night. Royce Austen scored the game winner for the Bearcats in the second half. Carson Elstermeier scored Kearney’s first goal. Bryan Aldana scored a first half goal for the Minutemen who fell to 5-2 on the season.

In the girls game, Kearney outshot Lexington 41-5 and eventually pulled away for a 4-0 win. Lexington coach Keith Allen had this to say about last night’s match. “We were a little banged up in the back, so several days off before our next game will allow us some time to heal. Alyssa Winter had a great game in goal, and definitely did her job to keep the score what it was. Quicker play and better options through the midfield will lead to more scoring chances.” Both schools participated in the “Dream Big” campaign for the “The Kids & Dreams Foundation” to help raise awareness about Bullying and Autism.