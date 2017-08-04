class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251926 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Kearney Little League Headed East | KRVN Radio

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 4, 2017
Courtesy Facebook

For the 7th time in the last eight years the Little Leaguers from Kearney will represent Nebraska at the Midwest Regional baseball tournament in Indianapolis. Kearney will compete with teams from Johnston, Iowa, Webb City, Missouri, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Cherokee Community, Kansas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kearney advanced the Regional tournament by winning the Nebraska State tournament last month over Hastings. Kearney will play Johnston, Iowa in pool play on Sunday morning at 9am. The winner of the double elimination tournament, receives a berth in the Little League World Series in Willamsport, Pennsylvania.

