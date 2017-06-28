Kearney Sweeps Pinnacle Bank

The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Juniors fell on Tuesday night at home to Kearney Post 52, 5-3. Kearney scored on a single by Gabe Heins and a single by Trey Rodriguez in the second inning as they grabbed an early lead. Seth Stroh earned the win for Kearney on the mound as he went five innings, surrendering three runs, five hits, and striking out nine. Daniel Kuefner took the loss for Lexington. He went the distance going seven innings, allowing five runs, nine hits, and he struck out one. Austyn Stewart and Kuefner each had an RBI for Lexington. Kearney had nine hits in the game as Corbin Foster, Mason Casper, and Trey Rodriguez each collected multiple hits. Lexington is back in action tonight as they travel to Cozad for a 7pm game that can be heard on 100.1 FM and KAMI 1580.

Kearney Runza also won the Seniors game over Lexington winning 11-0 in five innings. Kearney broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. That big inning developed thanks to a single by Ben Dinkel, a stolen base and a single by Ryan Koski. Keegan Thurston earned the win for Kearney. He went four innings, surrendering no runs, three hits, striking out five, and walking none. Kaleb McKenna took the loss for Pinnacle Bank going four innings, surrendering nine runs, nine hits, and he had four strike outs. Kearney collected ten hits on the night led by Koski and Cole Staab who each had multiple hit games.