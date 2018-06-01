Kearney To Host Shrine Bowl

Kearney is once again the site of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl which is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The head coach of the South squad is Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson, assisting him is Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey. Coaching the North Squad is Michael Huffman the head coach at Bellevue West. Each coach is looking to to spread the field and throw the ball. Those from our region playing for the North team include Bennett Folkers of Gothenburg, Kohlten Keezer and Brian Covarrubias of Grand Island, and Bryson Krull of North Platte. On the South team those from our region include Brett Kaiser and Matt Masker of Kearney Catholic, Nathan Murray and Isiah Stalbird of Kearney, Zach Schlager and Hunter Hays of McCook, Wyatt Kee from Gibbon, Bronson Titus of Holdrege and Ian Boerkircher and Cal Narber of Aurora. Kickoff is set for shortly after 2pm on Saturday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadiun at UNK. The game can be heard on 880 KRVN & 106.9 FM in Kearney.