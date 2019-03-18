KHS Names New Girls Basketball Coach

Kearney High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Fletcher as the next Head Girls Basketball Coach for the Bearcats. Fletcher brings a wealth of Class A coaching experience to the Lady Bearcat Basketball program. Coach Fletcher has been an Assistant/Head JV Boys Basketball Coach at KHS for the past two seasons. He also teaches math at Kearney High School. Prior to KHS, he was Assistant/Head JV Boys Basketball Coach at Norfolk for 10 years. “His ability to motivate students in the classroom and on the basketball court is evident and proven in his two years at KHS,” stated Ryan Hogue, KHS Assistant Principal/ Activities Director.

“Coach Fletcher coaches at a high level and builds strong relationships with our students that will build trust and motivate our athletes to compete at a high level night in and night out.” Hogue is confident that Coach Fletcher will successfully formulate and communicate his own plan/philosophy with the KPS Middle School coaches to develop KPS youth basketball players for continued success. Coach Fletcher will take over the Lady Bearcat Basketball program with the promotion of Jason Boyd (13 years as head coach) to Assistant Principal for the 2019-2020 school year.