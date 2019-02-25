Kizer Headed To Hastings College

Overton- Overton Basketball standout Braden Kizer announced on social media over the weekend that he will sign a letter of intent to play basketball at Hastings College next year. Kizer has turned in a wonder senior season averaging 20 ppg, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the 20-3 Eagles who won the D1-9 Subdistrict title last week and also won the FKC Conference Tournament title this season. Overton plays on Monday night in the D1-2 District Final at 7pm in Friend against Lourdes Central Catholic.