Kleinknecht Signs With Doane

GOTHENBURG – After four years in the circle for the Gothenburg Swedes Karleigh Kleinknecht will take her skills to the next level and play for Doane College next year.

Kleinknecht posted 66 wins for the Swedes and holds the school record with 586 career strikeouts. She also set the record for strikeouts in a season this year with 171.

Kleinknecht started looking at Doane this season.

“I really liked the coach and I knew there was some teammates from summer ball that are going there,” Kleinknecht said. “I will be pitching there and also could be a position player.”

She will be an accounting and business major while playing for the Tigers.

Kleinknecht chose the Tigers over Mid-Plains Community College in McCook.