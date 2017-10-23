class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267387 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Knee surgery likely to end season for Nebraska RB Tre Bryant | KRVN Radio

Knee surgery likely to end season for Nebraska RB Tre Bryant

BY Associated Press | October 23, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Knee surgery likely to end season for Nebraska RB Tre Bryant
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, Nebraska running back Tre Bryant (18) tries to run past Arkansas State defensive back Justin Clifton (10), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska plays Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska running back Tre Bryant will have knee surgery on Tuesday, possibly ending his season.

Bryant has missed the last five games because of the knee injury. Coach Mike Riley hasn’t disclosed the nature of the injury, other than to say Bryant has struggled because of wear and tear on his right knee.

The surgery likely will end Bryant’s season, and Riley said he would be a good candidate to get another year of eligibility as a medical redshirt.

The sophomore from St. Louis opened with 192 yards on a career-high 31 carries against Arkansas State. He ran 20 times for 107 yards against Oregon.

Mikale Wilbon and Devine Ozigbo are listed as the co-No. 1 running backs for this week’s game at Purdue. Freshman Jaylin Bradley is No. 3.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments