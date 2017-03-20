Knighten Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Nebraska senior third baseman MJ Knighten was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Knighten shared the honor with Indiana’s Taylor Uden, while Michigan’s Megan Betsa claimed pitcher-of-the-week honors and Minnesota’s Kendyl Lindamann was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Knighten was honored after leading Nebraska to a three-game series sweep of two-time defending Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State over the weekend. The 2016 first-team All-American went 7-for-11 (.636) in the series with three doubles, one home run, four RBIs and six runs scored. She totaled at least two hits, one run, one RBI and one extra-base hit in all three games of the series, while averaging 2.3 hits per game, 2.0 runs per contest, 1.3 runs and 1.3 extra-base hits per game.

In the Huskers’ home opener on Saturday, Knighten homered on the first pitch she saw. She finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, two runs and one RBI. In game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, Knighten went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a season-high three runs scored. Knighten then produced a season-high three hits, including a career-high two doubles, in the series finale. The Buena Park, Calif., native finished 3-for-4 with one run, two RBIs and a career-high two stolen bases in the Huskers’ 4-1 win that clinched the series sweep.