(Audio) Knights & Wolves Split Games On Tuesday

Loomis-Eustis-Farnam used a big first and fourth quarter to knock off Loomis on Tuesday night winning on the road 57-42. The Lady Knights scored 18 points in the first quarter and then put up 21 in the 4th as they improved to 9-11 on the season. Eustis-Farnam knocked down 10 three pointers on the evening. The Knights led by just one 36-35, but started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run and never would trail again. Micky Blender led the way with 18 points, Sammy Jack hit five three’s and finished with 15 points, Ali Jones added 14. For Loomis they had three girls in double figures as McKayla Meyer had 17, Brooke Rademacher scored 13 and Darla Thorell had 10 points as the Wolves fell to 11-9. Click here to listen to the podcast.

In the boys game, Loomis pulled away for a 64-46 win. The Wolves led 28-22 but took control of the game as they outscored Eustis-Farnam 21-8 in the third quarter. Loomis went to the foul line 40 times on Tuesday connecting on 22 attempts. Drew Lauby spent most of the game at the free throw line going 15-19 as he finished with 20 points. Issac Wahls was also in double figures with 11, while Aarow Dow had 10. Eustis-Farnam who fell to 4-14 on the year was paced by Taylor O’Connell who scored 14, Kaleb Gibbons had 11, while Hayden Rupe added 10. Click here to listen to podcast.