Koster Headed North

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 2, 2019
Kannon Koster-Photo Courtesy UNK

Kannon Koster of Kearney will get his chance to play at the D1 level next year as he has announced he will continue his collegiate career at South Dakota. As a freshman he started 26 of 28 games and led the Lopers with 16 points and six rebounds per game. The Coyotes are coming off a season in which they went 13-17.

