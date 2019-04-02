Kannon Koster of Kearney will get his chance to play at the D1 level next year as he has announced he will continue his collegiate career at South Dakota. As a freshman he started 26 of 28 games and led the Lopers with 16 points and six rebounds per game. The Coyotes are coming off a season in which they went 13-17.
Koster Headed North
Kannon Koster-Photo Courtesy UNK
