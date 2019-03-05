Koster To Pursue D1 Opportunity

UNK Freshman Kannon Koster announced Tuesday on social media that he will be transferring from UNK in the hopes of playing D1 basketball. Koster led the Lopers with 17 points per game and averaged six rebounds per contest as UNK won 10 games this season. “We thank Kanon’s for his contributions to Loper basketball and wish him well in his future endeavors” – UNK head coach Kevin Lofton. In the last 25 years, other Loper men’s basketball players to leave and go D1 were Drake Beranek (Nebraska), Cole Salomon (Nebraska) and Garrett Lever (Seattle).