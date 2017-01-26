Kozeal Earns Another Honor

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior linebacker Tyke Kozeal has been named a second-team All-American by D2football.com. The website, which covers Division II football year round, picks its All-American team with input from its staff, sports information directors, coaches and professional scouts from around the country. This is the fourth All-American team Kozeal (Sargent) has made this postseason. The others are Associated Press Little and D2 Conference Commissioners Assoc. (first-team) and American Football Coaches Assoc. (second-team). Don Hansen’s Football Gazette has the fifth and final D2 All-American squad and that’ll come out soon.

The other MIAA players to make the D2 All-American squad were NW Missouri State’s Collin Bevins (first-team), Kevin Berg (honorable mention), Simon Mathiesen (second-team) and Kyle Zimmerman (honorable mention), Lindenwood’s Connor Harris (first-team), Emporia State’s Mitchell Foote (honorable mention) and Fort Hays State’s Sie Doe Jr. (honorable mention). Recording an NCAA-best 174 tackles this past season, Kozeal is currently training in Colorado in hopes of a professional football career.