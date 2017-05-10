class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235111 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Kozeal Gets A Chance To Show What He Can Do

BY UNK Sports Information | May 10, 2017
Tyke Kozeal, Photo Courtesy UNK Sports Information

Kearney, Neb. – Former Nebraska-Kearney All-American linebacker Tyke Kozeal has received a tryout offer from the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. The Sargent native becomes the 11th Loper since 2000 to tryout for an NFL club or sign a free agent deal. Offensive linemen Cole Manhart (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) was the most recent UNK alum in the League, spending last season with the Pittsburg Steelers. He began his NFL journey with the Eagles in May 2015.

If the tryout goes well, Kozeal will stick around for the Eagles rookie minicamp, slated for May 12-14 (Fri.-Sun.). Later in May and in early June are the team’s OTA’s (organized team practice activities) with the mandatory minicamp set for June 13-15.

Kozeal started all 44 games in his UNK career, amassing 604 tackles and garnering All-American honors from a slew of outlets this year. He also was a 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-American for maintaining a 3.80 GPA as an Health & P.E. major.

