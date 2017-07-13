(Audio) KRVN New Home For Loper Sports

Kearney-The University of Nebraska Kearney has agreed to partner with the Rural Radio network to broadcast Loper sporting events for the next five years. Through stations 93.1 FM (The River) and 880 AM (106.9FM (KRVN), UNK Athletics will maintain have a live footprint throughout the state. A select number of other sports and postseason events will be covered as well, including the Lopers’ national-caliber volleyball program. Longtime KRVN Sports Director Jayson Jorgensen, will be the new “Voice Of The Lopers.” UNK Athletic Director Dr. Paul Plinske talks about the reasons for making a change.

KRVN General Manager Tim Marshall says this is something the company is very excited about.

The first broadcast is set for August 31st when the Lopers host Missouri Western State to kickoff the football season.