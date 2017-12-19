Lady Huskers Return Home to Face Owls

Huskers Return Home to Face Florida Atlantic

• The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the holidays after a perfect 3-0 road trip to take on Florida Atlantic on Tuesdayat Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between the Huskers and Owls is set for 7 p.m., with tickets available now at Huskers.com.

• A live video stream will be available from BTN Plus with the Husker Sports Network radio call accompanying the HuskerVision in-arena video.

• Nebraska is coming off an impressive 81-55 win at San Jose State on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers cruised to victory to complete true road non-conference play with a perfect 3-0 record. It marked the first time since 2009-10 that the Huskers went unbeaten in regular-season non-conference true road action and just the fourth time NU has accomplished the feat in school history.

• The Huskers have won four road games in a row for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 campaign when Nebraska rolled to three neutral site wins to claim the 2014 Big Ten Tournament title before defeating Fresno State at UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

• Nebraska owns a four-game overall winning streak that dates back to a 73-52 home win over Arkansas Pine Bluff at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 2.

• Offensive balance, solid rebounding and consistently stingy defense have provided the recipe for success for the Huskers over the last four games. NU has won the four games by an average of 17.2 points per contest (77.2-60.0).

• The Big Red has surrendered just 56.3 points per game in regulation the last four contests. • The Huskers have outrebounded the opposition by plus-9.8 boards per game the last four games.

• Four Huskers, including Hannah Whitish (18.8 ppg), Maddie Simon (13.3 ppg), Kate Cain (12.5 ppg) and Nicea Eliely (10.3 ppg) have averaged double figures over the past four games.

• Nebraska has averaged just 10.8 turnovers per game and owns a plus-6.8 turnover margin over the last four contests.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten)

24 – Maddie Simon – 6-2 – Jr. – F – 10.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg

31 – Kate Cain – 6-5 – Fr. – C – 10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

3 – Hannah Whitish – 5-9 – So. – G – 12.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

5 – Nicea Eliely – 6-1 – So. – G – 8.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg

34 – Jasmine Cincore – 5-10 – Sr. – F – 6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Off the Bench

33 – Taylor Kissinger – 6-1 – Fr. – G – 14.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg

12 – Emily Wood – 5-5 – Sr. – G – 5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg

15 – Bria Stallworth – 5-6 – So. – G – 5.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg

14 – Grace Mitchell – 6-2 – So. – F – 3.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

13 – Janay Morton – 5-10 – Sr. – G – 2.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg

43 – Rachel Blackburn – 6-3 – So. – F – 1.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

50 – Darrien Washington – 6-2 – Jr. – F – 1.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Second Season at Nebraska (15-25)

11th Season Overall (208-134)

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4, 0-0 C-USA)

5 – Raven Doyle – 6-2 – RSr. – F – 8.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

31 – Ra’Kyra Gabriel – 6-2 – Jr. – F – 8.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

0 – Danneal Ford – 5-9 – Jr. – G – 11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg

4 – Tyana Robinson – 5-9 – RFr. – G – 14.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg

13 – DaChé Williams – 6-2 – Sr. – G – 3.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Off the Bench

15 – Sasha Cedeño – 6-3 – Sr. – G/F – 19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg

32 – Malia Kency – 5-6 – Sr. – G – 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

50 – Melinda Myers – 6-2 – Sr. – F – 5.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

23 – Alexis Cowan – 5-7 – Jr. – G – 3.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg

10 – Jamaria Williams – 5-5 – Jr. – G – 2.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Jim Jabir (Nazareth College, 1984)

First Season at FAU (4-4)

30th Season Overall (476-242)

Scouting the Florida Atlantic Owls

• Veteran Coach Jim Jabir brings an experienced Florida Atlantic team to Lincoln for the first time. Jabir, who led Dayton to the 2015 NCAA Elite Eight, took a year off from coaching in 2016-17 before taking the top job at Florida Atlantic.

• Former Nebraska assistant coach Kellie Lewis-Jay was the head coach at FAU for five seasons from 2012-13 to 2016-17. The Owls went 4-25 overall and 0-18 in Conference USA last season.

• Jabir, who served as an assistant at Colorado in 2002-03, coached a Dayton team to a 3-25 record in his first season in 2003-04. He spent 13 seasons at Dayton and produced eight consecutive 20-win seasons from 2007-08 to 2014-15. The Flyers won Atlantic-10 titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and went to six straight NCAA Tournaments from 2010 to 2015.

• The Owls are led by senior Sasha Cedeño, who is averaging team bests of 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Cedeño was named to the Conference USA Weekly Honor Roll on Nov. 27 after averaging 24.0 points and 9.7 rebounds against Indiana State, St. Francis Brooklyn and Bowling Green in FAU’s Thanksgiving Tournament.

• Cedeño, a 6-3 wing from Spring, Texas, did not play in FAU’s double-overtime games against Grand Canyon (77-73 loss, Dec. 1) or North Florida (83-75 win, Dec. 3), but returned off the bench in Friday night’s 82-50 win at Georgia State. She scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while adding three assists, three blocks and three steals.

• She averaged 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year as a part-time starter.

• DaChé Williams, a 6-2 wing who played at Rutgers before transferring to FAU, has replaced Cedeño in the starting five the last three games. Williams has averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds this season.

• Malia Kency also missed the games with Grand Canyon and North Florida after starting the first five games alongside Cedeño. Kency, a 5-6 senior guard, returned off the bench with Cedeño at Georgia State, managing four points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

• Kency is averaging 6.2 points and 4.7 assists while playing nearly 31 minutes per game this season. Kency has started 54 games in her career at FAU and has scored 590 points and dished out 199 assists.

• Tyana Robinson, a 5-9 redshirt freshman guard, replaced Kency in the starting five the last three games. Robinson, who has only played in five games this season, is averaging 14.0 points per game, while tying Cedeño for the team lead with 17 three-pointers (3.4 per game). She is shooting 38.6 percent from long range and is a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line. She scored 17 points and hit five threes in the win at Georgia State Friday.

• Junior point guard Danneal Ford is a steady and consistent leader for the Owls. Ford has played 36.6 minutes per game while starting the first eight contests. She is averaging 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and a team-best 4.4 assists per game. However, she is shooting just 30.2 percent (32-106) from the field, 19.2 percent (5-26) from three-point range and 65 percent (26-40) from the line.

• Inside, fifth-year senior Raven Doyle, a 6-2 forward, is averaging 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while 6-2 junior forward Ra’Kyra Gabriel has pitched in 8.3 points and 7.4 boards per contest. Doyle and Gabriel have joined Ford in the starting five for all eight games.

• As a team, FAU is shooting just 37.2 percent from the field, including 30.5 percent from three-point range on the year. The Owls have averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing 66.0 points per contest. They are plus-3.3 on the glass, but minus-0.5 in the turnover department. FAU has 57 steals and 16 blocked shots through eight games with 10 steals and eight blocks coming at Georgia State.8 Fr. G1.2

Husker Nuggets

• A win for Nebraska against Florida Atlantic would be the Huskers’ ninth win of the season, giving the Big Red two more than the seven victories they totaled all of last season.

• A victory over FAU also would give Nebraska a five-game non-conference winning streak for the first time since opening the 2014-15 season with a 7-0 record.

• Hannah Whitish captured her first career Big Ten Player-of-the-Week award (Dec. 11) after averaging 29.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game to lead Nebraska to road wins over Kansas and Drake.

• Whitish scored 25 of her career-high 29 points in the second half of the win at Kansas (Dec. 6). She personally outscored KU 25-13 in the half, giving her the largest individual margin over an entire team in a Division I half this season.

• Whitish is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals during Nebraska’s four-game winning streak. She has dished out 25 assists while committing just five turnovers in the stretch.

• Center Kate Cain has claimed three Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards through six weeks this season. Cain leads the Huskers and the Big Ten with 36 blocked shots through 11 games.

• Cain’s 3.3 blocks per game and 36 total blocks ranked No. 3 nationally through games Dec. 17. The last time the Huskers had a player average 1.0 block per game in a season was Catheryn Redmon in 2010-11.

• Cain is averaging 12.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 63.9 percent from the field during Nebraska’s four-game winning streak.

• Nebraska is 7-0 with Maddie Simon on the court, including 6-0 when she starts. Simon is averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor during NU’s current four-game winning streak.

Nebraska Streaks

• Sophomore guard Hannah Whitish (28) owns the longest current streak of consecutive starts by a Husker. Nebraska’s second-longest streak is 10 games by freshman Kate Cain.

• Whitish is the only Husker to start all 11 games this season.

• Nebraska is 6-0 with Maddie Simon as a starter and 7-0 in games played by Simon.

• Simon has recorded two steals in three consecutive games. In the first 50 games of her career, Simon totaled 13 steals.

• Nebraska owns a four-game road winning streak, including three straight wins in true road games.

• Kate Cain has blocked at least one shot in each of the first 11 games of her career. She has 10 games with two or more blocks, including seven straight games.

• Cain has pulled down at least eight rebounds in five consecutive games.

• Cain has hit 50 percent or better of her field goal attempts in seven consecutive games and 10 of 11 games overall this season.

• Hannah Whitish has posted at least one assist in 13 consecutive games, and has three or more assists in 10 games this season, including seven straight.

• Whitish has knocked down a three-pointer in eight consecutive games.

• Nicea Eliely has hit a three-pointer in six straight games and recorded a steal in six straight games for the Big Red.

• Taylor Kissinger has knocked down at least one three-pointer in six consecutive games.

• Kissinger has at least three rebounds in each of her seven games this season.

• The Huskers have knocked down at least one three-pointer in 291 straight regular-season games dating back to a loss at UTEP on Dec. 20, 2008.

• Nebraska has hit at least two three-pointers in 170 consecutive games.