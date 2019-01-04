Lady Vikings Win in Overtime, Southern Valley Takes Boys Game

BERTRAND- It took an extra period to decide the final score in the girl’s game between Bertrand and Southern Valley, but it was a Lady Viking win 47-41. Entering the final quarter, Southern Valley had a lead of 27-23, but a furious comeback from Bertrand made things interesting. In the final few seconds of the game, Bertrand trailed Southern Valley 37-35, and it was Erin Boggs who hit a jumper from the free throw line to force overtime for Bertrand. In that extra period of basketball, Bertrand outscored Southern Valley 10-4 to close the game.

Bertrand was led by Jada High off the bench with 10 points. Southern Valley was led by Kynlee Marquez with 15 points. Bertrand moves to 6-4 and will face South Loup on Saturday. Southern Valley is 3-9 and will battle Chase County on Tuesday.

In the boys game, Southern Valley won 51-42. It was a chippy game for these RPAC foes. Southern Valley didn’t leave much doubt in this one as they led 27-16 at halftime. In the second half, Bertrand did outscore Southern Valley 26-24, but with the large deficit at halftime, it was too big of a mountain to climb for the Vikings.

Southern Valley was led by Brody Yant as he hit four threes and recorded 16 points. Bertrand was led by Austin Long with 12 points. The Eagles move to 8-3 and will face Chase County on Tuesday. Bertrand falls to 6-4 and will face South Loup on Saturday.