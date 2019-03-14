Lammers, Cockerill land on NAIA All-America list

SEWARD, Neb. – The honors continue to roll in for junior Philly Lammers, the 2018-19 GPAC Player of the Year. On Wednesday (March 13), the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association revealed Lammers as one of 10 individuals on a combined NAIA Division I and II All-America team. Then on Thursday, the NAIA national office announced its official All-America team, which placed Lammers on the first team and recognized sophomore Taylor Cockerill as an honorable mention choice.

As unveiled after the championship game on Tuesday night, Drew Olson is the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year after guiding the Bulldogs to their first national title in program history. Concordia also captured GPAC regular season and postseason championships while going 35-3 overall. The magical season concluded with a 67-59 victory over Southeastern University (Fla.) in the championship final.

A product of Millard West High School, Lammers is now the first player in program history to ever be named a first or second team All-American three-straight years. She earned second team honors as a freshman before moving up to first team as both a sophomore and junior. This past season, the Omaha native averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.63 steals and 1.21 blocks while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and 74.0 percent from the foul line. She was also selected second team all-tournament at the national championship and is a three-time first team All-GPAC honoree. Lammers will enter her senior year with program all-time rankings of seventh in rebounds (823), seventh in steals (271) and 10th in scoring (1,574).

Cockerill, who hails from Waverly, Neb., has picked up the first All-America recognition of her career. She was also a first team All-GPAC selection. She paced the national champions in scoring at 15.4 points per game in her first season as a starter. Cockerill scored 40 points in the season’s opening game for the second highest single game total in school history. Her big moment at the national tournament was a 19-point fourth quarter in the second round win over No. 17 Cardinal Stritch University (Wis.). She also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 1.92 steals this season. She shot 40.3 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from 3-point range and 77.4 percent from the foul line.

Grace Barry and Quinn Wragge also appeared to be strong candidates for All-America honors, but were left of the list. Wragge was an honorable mention All-American in 2017 and third team All-American in 2018. Twenty-two players in program history have earned at least one All-America award.

Concordia women’s basketball all-time All-Americans

Lynda Beck (1992-1st)

Taylor Cockerill (2019-HM)

Kristen Conahan (2012-2nd; 2013-1st)

Sarah Harrison (2003-1st; HM-2005)

Mary Janovich (2017-HM)

Trish Kindle (1993-2nd; 1994-HM)

Amber Kistler (2012-1st)

Hayle Kobza (2000-HM; 2001-HM)

Philly Lammers (2017-2nd; 2018-1st; 2019-1st)

Bailey Morris (2014-1st; *2015-1st)

Allison Nyland (1996-HM)

Tracy Peitz (2014-3rd; 2015-2nd)

Shelly Poppe (1987-3rd)

Elizabeth Rhoden (2003-2nd)

Katie Rich (2011-HM; 2013-HM)

Kari Saving (2005-2nd)

Stacy Scheer (2010-HM)

Stephanie Schilke (1998-2nd)

Whitney Stichka (2007-HM; 2008-2nd; 2009-1st)

Melissa Tinkham (2008-HM; 2009-HM)

Rachel Witzel (1997-3rd)

Quinn Wragge (2017-HM; 2018-3rd)

*National player of the year