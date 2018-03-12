Lansman Earns Big Honor

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior forward Trey Lansman has been named to the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) All-Central Region second-team. The CCA squad is nominated and voted up by sports information directors with first-team selections moving onto the national ballot where they could earn All-American honors. The Central Region is made up of schools in the MIAA, NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) and GAC (Great American Conference).

Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) earns all-region honors for the first time in his career and becomes just the eighth Loper in the Division II era to make either the SID or 28876NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) team. The NABC All-District squad will be announced soon. For a 16-14 Loper team in 2017-18, Lansman was at 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Shooting 82 percent at the line and 46 percent from the field, Lansman also had 15 double doubles and averaged 36.7 minutes a night. Finally, he was among the national leaders all winter in points, rebounds, minutes and double doubles. Northwest Missouri State senior guard Justin Pitts repeated as the CCA Central Region Player of the Year.

CCA 1st-Team All Central Region

Justin Pitts (Sr., G, NW Missouri State) !

Jhonathan Dunn (So., G, Southern Nazarene, OK)

Tyler Rudolph (Sr., F, Minot State, ND) #

Harrison Cleary (So., G, Minnesota-Crookston)

CJ Carr (Sr., G, Missouri Southern State)

CCA 2nd-Team All Central Region

Trey Lansman (Sr., F, UNK)

Brady Skeens (Sr., F, Washburn) #

Ryan Bruggeman (Jr., G, SW Minnesota State)

Gage Davis (Jr., G, St. Cloud State) #

Ian Smith (Jr., G, Northern State)