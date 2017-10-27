Lansman Named Preseason All American

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney senior forward has been named a 2018 Preseason All-American by Basketball Times.

This is Lansman’s second preseason honor as Street & Smith’s tabbed him as an All-American candidate earlier this fall.

Like Street & Smith’s, Lansman joins four other Central Region players on the All-American list; Northwest Missouri State guard Justin Pitts, Washburn forward Brady Skeens, Augustana guard Jordan Spencer and St. Cloud State guard Gage Davis.

In Basketball Times Top 20 poll, defending national champion NW Missouri is No. 1 with Central Region-member Arkansas Tech ranked 10th. Finally, 19th-ranked Arkansas-Ft. Smith will host UNK on Friday, November 24th. Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) averaged 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game last winter. Shooting 49% from the field and 81% at the line, the 6-7 forward helped UNK go 20-10 (12-7 MIAA) and reach the second round of the MIAA Tournament.

A two-time All-MIAA pick, Lansman currently is 14th on the UNK career scoring list (1,401). With another productive season, he could become the fifth Loper to reach the 2,000 point mark. He also is fifth on the career block list (126) and among the busiest free throw shooters (301 of 384) in Loper lore. UNK begins the 2018 season on Friday, November 10th, when it hosts rival Wayne State.