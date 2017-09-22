Lansman Receives Preseason Honor

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney senior forward Trey Lansman has been named a preseason honorable mention All-American by Street & Smith’s. The annual publication released its 2017-18 NCAA Division II Top 10 and preseason All-American team this week. Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) averaged 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game last winter. Shooting 49% from the field and 81% at the line, the 6-7 forward helped UNK go 20-10 (12-7 MIAA) and reach the second round of the MIAA Tournament. A two-time all-league pick, Lansman currently is 14th on the UNK career scoring list (1,401). With another productive season, he could become the fifth Loper to reach the 2,000 point mark. He also is fifth on the career block list (126) and among the busiest free throw shooters (301 of 384) in Loper lore.

Lansman was one of five Central Region players to make the preseason All-American team. The others were Northwest Missouri State guard Justin Pitts (first-team), Augustana guard Jordan Spencer (second-team), St. Cloud State guard Gage Davis (honorable mention) and Washburn forward Brady Skeens (honorable mention). The reigning Division II Player of the Year, Pitts helped NW win the 2016-17 national title and the Bearcats were tabbed No. 1 in the Top 10. They were the only Central Region team to make the list. Pitts and Northwest will visit the Health & Sports Center on January 18, 2018, their first trip to Kearney in four years. UNK, with nearly everyone back off last year’s squad, begins official practice in mid-October with the first game set for Friday, November 10th, against Wayne State.