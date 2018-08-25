Late Ord Rally Topples Haymakers

COZAD – It promised to be one of the more interesting game in week one of the Nebraska High School Football Season. The game at Haymaker Stadium didn’t disappoint as Ord beat Cozad 30-14.

Throughout much of the game it was a battle between two superior senior quarterbacks; Adam Cole for Cozad and Jesse Ulrich of Ord. Cole’s accurate passing was key for the Haymakers as they took their first lead in the fourth quarter, however it would be Ulrich’s elusive running style that undid Cozad in game one.

The Chanticleers got on the board first with a 62 yard pass from Ulrich to Clayton Shoemaker in the opening moments of the second quarter, after a botched snap on the point after, Ord led 6-0.

Cozad mounted a drive late in the half and a 4-yard pass from Cole to a wide-open Dillon Geiser and an extra-point by Jovi Cervantes gave the Haymakers a 7-6 lead at halftime.

Ord recaptured the lead in the third quarter after a 35-yard run by Ulrich; Tommy Stevens scored from seven yards out and the Chant took a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cozad answered with 9:18 left in the game when Cole took off on a run pass option and scored from four yards out, with the extra point the Haymakers held a 14-13 lead. However, it was short lived as Ulrich scampered into the end zone two minutes later and Ord retook the leadt 20-14.

Cole was intercepted on a tipped pass on Cozad’s next drive.

Ord had the short field, starting on the Haymaker’s 21 yard-line. The Cozad defense stiffened though, forcing Ord’s Kelin Meyer to attempt a 40 yard field goal. Meyer though, was up to the task as the ball bounced off the left up right and trickled in to give the Chanticleers a 23-14 lead.

Cozad’s comeback hopes were dashed when their ensuing kickoff return was fumbled. Once again, it was Ulrich that was a thorn in the Haymakers side when he danced his way into the endzone from 18 yards out.

Ulrich accounted for 95 yards through air and 175 on the ground in the win as Ord starts off 1-0 on the season.

Cozad (0-1) looks to rebound next week as they take on arch-rival Gothenburg (1-0) on Friday.