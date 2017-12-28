Lee Declares for NFL Draft

Former Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Tanner Lee is reportedly heading for the NFL.

In a Tweet earlier today, Lee posted a photo of a note that he will “pursue an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family at this time.”

“I want to say thank you to Coach Riley … and all my other coaches for the opportunity to Play for Nebraska; It was the opportunity of a lifetime”, Lee added, also saying that “I cannot thank Husker Nation enough for making it so special.”

Lee’s record as the Husker starting quarterback was 4-8, where he completed 246 of 428 passes for 3,123 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

“I will be a Husker for life,” Lee added, and ” I want to wish Coach Frost and his staff the best of luck.”