Legion Baseball Action 5-25

Daniel Kuefner was rock solid on the mound as the Pinnacle Bank Juniors blew out North Platte on Thursday night 10-0. Lexington captured the lead in the first inning on Ean Bailey’s sac fly. Lexington then put the game away with five runs in the fourth. The big inning was started by a single by Kuefner, a single by Eli Young, and a walk by Draake Taylor. Kuefner earned the win by tossing five innings, giving up no runs, one hit, and he struck out seven. Jalen Dickinson took the loss for North Platte.

In the Seniors game it was a pitchers dual as North Platte downed Lexington 2-0. Benny Brockmoller earned the win on the mound for North Platte pitching six innings, allowing no runs, two hits, and he struck out nine. Kaleb Carpenter was also strong on the mound going five and a third innings. He gave up two runs, three hits and struck out nine. Logan Callahan and Tony had a hit a piece for Lexington who fell to 0-2 on the season. Pinnacle Bank is scheduled to host Imperial on Saturday with the Juniors game at 1pm and the Seniors game at 3pm.

In other action, the Cozad juniors played their first game of the year, they were leading 11-8 in the third inning over McCook when the game was halted due to rain. That game will be finished up when McCook visits Cozad on June 7th. The Holdrege Seniors beat Broken Bow 15-7 in 6 innings.