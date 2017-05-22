Legion Baseball Season Underway

The American Legion Baseball season is underway. The Overton Bandits got their season off to a good start. Braden Kizer’s single drove in Dominic Espersen with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Bridge Street Auto Bandit American Legion Juniors a walkoff 10-9 win over visiting Doniphan-Trumbull Sunday night at Overton. Josh Araujo pitched four Innings of three hit ball, walked one and struck out 5 as his team built a 5-2 lead. Morgan Wallace tossed the final three frames, allowing six hits, walking two and fanning three. Wallace, Araujo, and Trace Baasch, twio singles, along with Kizer paced the offense for the Bandits.

A trio of pitchers led the FirsTier Bank Bandit American Legion Baseball team to a season opening 9-7 win over visiting Doniphan-Trumbull Sunday night at Overton. Alec Bauer, Jonathon Wentz and Taylor Killin scattered six hits, struck out 9 and walked 13. Taylor Killin drove in two first inning runs, Alec Bauer’s single plated two in a four run second and singles by Joey Lessig and Dakota Pooschke plate two more in the fifth. Both teams will be in action at Kearney’s Little Ceasar’s and Five Point’s Bank on Wednesday.